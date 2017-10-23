Fungicide Promotion Offers Fantastic Prizes

As part of its ongoing support of integrated pest management, Rigby Taylor – the company at the forefront of supplying innovative products for the successful management and maintenance of turf surfaces – is offering greenkeepers and groundsmen a superb incentive to ensure they have fungicides available for any attack during the autumn/winter period: a new, state-of-the-art Gambetti Pro tractor-mounted sprayer and an expenses-paid trip to America!

For every hectare of Rigby Taylor fungicide purchases made during the campaign period, the purchasing club will be entered into a draw to win the sprayer (RRP £4,500) and the winning club’s greenkeeper/groundsman will be invited to visit, at Rigby Taylor’s expense, the GCSAA turf educational and trade convention in San Antonio, Texas, in January 2018.

There are also runner up prizes of Evolution knapsack sprayers and Bayer waterproof jackets.

Entrants to the draw must place their fungicide orders through their Rigby Taylor area representatives. The draw will take place in December.

For further details, contact Rigby Taylor area representatives or FreePhone 0800 424 919 where callers can also obtain a free copy of the company’s 12-page brochure covering Rigby Taylor’s money-saving tank mix fungicide programmes, which offer the widest range for both the prevention and ongoing protection from turf surface diseases.

Rigby Taylor Ltd www.rigbytaylor.com