Foresight Sports and Golf Lab to host European Workshops

Following the success of last year’s partnership with The Golf Lab, the widely-respected scientific establishment set up by former PGA of Canada Teacher of the Year Liam Mucklow, Foresight Sports Europe have announce a series of additional workshops across Europe next month.

The two-day Golf Lab Certified Golf Engineer workshop, educating golf professionals on how to use the most advanced technology to maximise their business revenues, will be held at Foresight Sports European Headquarters in Guildford on October 14-15, and at HoleInOne Fitting facility in Munich, Germany on October 17-18.

During the workshops, Mucklow will share his extensive knowledge of cutting-edge golf teaching technology and showcase various systems from Foresight Sports, Swing Catalyst, K-Motion and Gears. The emphasis will be on how best to interpret data for the most effective results.

“We’ll be walking participants through the inner workings of the latest teaching devices so they can fully appreciate the benefits and opportunities to grow their businesses,” said Mucklow.

The workshop consists of four core modules designed to help club professionals better understand the strengths and limitations of the latest technology devices and how to structure them to provide maximum benefit for their clients. These are coaching with 2D video, coaching with 3D motion capture, ground reaction forces and launch monitors.

The additional dates have been added following the overwhelming response to last year’s workshops and as part of the ongoing commitment to provide education to the trade industry.

Over the intensive two days, participants will be shown how to isolate KPIs for precision data-collection; how technology captures, interprets and presents information; how engineering principles facilitate and guide creative thought on performance; and how to use multiple types of new technology to gain versatile qualitative information.

“The Golf Lab Certified event was a fantastic two days working with cutting edge technology,” said previous attendee Luke Bone, PGA Professional at Farnham Golf Club. “It was invaluable for learning, sharing and discussing the use of technology in golf coaching and the knowledge I have gained has taken my coaching and fitting to the next level.” he added.

The Golf Lab will also be running The Golf Lab Certified Performance Club Fitting workshop in Milan, Italy on October 10-11.

Further information, and a 15% discount code, can be found by visiting at www.foresightsports.eu/event-workshops