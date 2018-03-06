Faldo Design Joins Asian Golf Industry Federation

With a focus on strategy and memorability, Sir Nick Faldo and the Faldo Design team offer international golf architectural services, including design and revision of championship-standard courses, par-three and short courses, state-of-the-art practice facilities, as well as golf resort master-planning.

Among its more than 30 projects completed or in development around the globe, Faldo Design’s Asian portfolio includes a trio of China courses at Mission Hills Golf Club in Shenzhen, Lakeview in Kunming and Beijing’s Honghua International Golf Resort, a past venue for the Volvo China Open.

Faldo Design has also sculpted acclaimed courses in Cambodia (Angkor Golf Resort), the Philippines (Eagle Ridge Golf Club) and Vietnam (Laguna Lang Co).

Faldo Design’s newest Asian project, the 36-hole Vattanac Golf Resort in Phnom Penh, Cambodia has recently completed grassing of the first 18 holes on the East Course.

Last week, Faldo was at Laguna Lang Co in Danang to host the 12th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, the only global amateur series for boys and girls.

Established in 1996, the Faldo Series expanded to Asia in 2006. Today, 40 Faldo Series tournaments take place in 30-plus countries worldwide, touching more than 7,000 golfers each year. Past champions include Tseng Ya-ni and Rory McIlroy, both multiple Major winners.

“Every Faldo Design golf course is unique, reflecting my personal vision,” said Faldo, a six-time Major champion who is Britain’s most successful golfer.

“The Faldo Design team has the expertise and experience to create exceptional golf courses that offer memorable challenges for all levels of golfer and surpass the expectations of clients,” he aded.

Eric Lynge, Chief Executive Officer of the AGIF, said: “We are delighted to welcome Faldo Design as an Associate Business Member.

“Sir Nick has had a distinguished career in the game. As a golfer, commentator and course architect he has excelled.

“As a member of the AGIF, we look forward to Faldo Design’s further contributions to the growth and development of golf in Asia.”

Asian Golf Industry Federation www.agif.asia

Faldo Design https://nickfaldodesign.com/