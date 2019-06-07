CaddieNow Closes on $3 Million Funding Round

As the mission to preserve and protect caddie programs becomes stronger, CaddieNow, the nation’s most trusted caddie program, announced the successful close of a $3 million series A round of funding. The additional resources strengthen the company’s ability to expand into the top private and resort courses in the U.S. The round was led by a strategic investor group with the assistance of Parchman, Vaughan and Company LLC and Attentive Law Group.

“We are excited to continue to advance our mission, which is to preserve and protect existing caddie programs while creating hundreds of new programs and thousands of new caddies,” said Dave Cavossa, CEO and founder of CaddieNow. “We have had great support since our launch four years ago and we are thankful to the angel investors who helped get us here.”

The new funding will be allocated primarily to further developing CaddieNow’s technology platform, expanding its sales and marketing teams, and further equipping its customer service team.

CaddieNow is currently active at over 110 private golf clubs and resorts, using in aggregate over 5,000 caddies located in 13 states. With the caddie and golf labor market expected to reach $2 billion in size by 2025, CaddieNow is well-positioned to support this growth.

CaddieNow pairs golfers with caddies, protects and preserves existing caddie programs at top-tier clubs and resorts, and protects the occupation of caddying to elevate the standards of caddie services.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered outside Washington, D.C., its mission is to grow the game of golf through youth caddies and make them widely available and easily accessible to golfers of all skill levels. CaddieNow operates at more than 100+ courses in 13 states and is used by thousands of golfers at tournaments and special events.

