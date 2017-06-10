BRS Golf & Golfbreaks.com say ‘We are ready!’

With the EGU promoting the “Are you ready?” campaign, and advising clubs to be more pro-active in their marketing and promotion of their facilities and courses, many clubs are looking for ways to implement their plans and better manage their resources.

So BRS Golf has teamed up with Golfbreaks.com through their online tee time brand www.teeofftimes.co.uk to offer clubs the leading Club Management, e-Diary and online Tee Booking solution at a heavily subsidised rate. The scheme has been developed to help clubs take the plunge into the rapidly developing online tee time market and get ready for bookings.

How does it work?

In effect the club trade tee times for a contribution to the cost of the BRS Golf solution. The club decides which tee times and at what rate they want to sell, and the product is then discounted by BRS Golf to the value agreed. Teeofftimes.co.uk then markets these times to their database of 160,000 golfers and sells the tee times at zero commission. The end result is the club gets the best tee time management system in the market place at a much discounted rate, BRS Golf gets a new customer and Teeofftimes.co.uk gets the opportunity to impress the club with its marketing capability. It’s a WIN-WIN-WIN situation all round!

Dr. Brian Smith, a director and founder of BRS Golf, is confident that this agreement will help clubs who want to use the BRS Golf system, but were thinking twice due to the uncertain economic climate.

“As the BRS Golf system will help generate incremental revenue, it is on many clubs’ wish lists of future projects. Unfortunately some clubs have decided to delay capital expenditure in this climate, when really they should be investing in solutions like ours which will help them through the tougher times. The agreement with Golfbreaks.com helps us make the system even more attractive and in one of our recent customers’ own words, the decision should be a no brainer!” he says.

Steve Hemsworth, managing director of Golfbreaks.com is equally enthusiastic, “We have worked closely with BRS Golf on real time connectivity since we launched our Teeofftimes.co.uk website two years ago. We already have many common customers and this is a natural extension of our working relationship which will allow us to mutually help clubs market more effectively at a critical time.”

Partnership pays

Andrew Cook, Director of Golf at Aldwark Manor Golf and Spa Hotel – a Q Hotel, is delighted with the results he’s getting: “Teeofftimes.co.uk really does work, so there’s no work for me at all – I just get the e-mails confirming the booking details and together Teeoffimes.co.uk and the BRS Golf system take care of everything else.”

Richard Arnold, club manager at Reigate Heath, supports the initiative. “We are delighted with the increased visitor business through www.teeofftimes.co.uk. The great thing for me is that this extra business can be controlled through our BRS Golf system, so that the extra visitors don’t get in the way of the members who want to play as well.”

“By using the BRS Golf system, the Teeofftimes.co.uk bookings come through in real-time, so there is no chance of double bookings and all the reports are updated automatically. This is definitely the way forward and we’re ready!”

BRS Golf www.brsgolf.com

Golfbreaks.com www.golfbreaks.com

Teeofftimes.co.uk www.teeofftimes.co.uk