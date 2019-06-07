Bix Max expands rental trolley fleet at Pinehurst

Big Max, Europe’s leading push trolley manufacturer, has been chosen to supply the rental push trolley fleet to Pinehurst Resort’s No.2 course, one of America’s most revered Major championship venues.

The decision to choose Big Max for its rental fleet comes just nine months after Gil Hanse’s newly designed Pinehurst No.4 course opened for play with a Big Max trolley fleet in place. With the addition of Pinehurst’s flagship No.2 course, Big Max has another Major championship venue that chooses its top-of-the-range rental push trolleys, following on the heels of the Old Course at St Andrews and Chambers Bay in Washington.

Ian Waddicar, managing director of Big Max UK, said: “It’s a fantastic endorsement for the quality of our rental fleet that having seen them in action at its No.4 course for the past nine months, Pinehurst Resort has decided that our Fleet 333 rental push trolley has the required quality and reliability for their flagship course, Pinehurst No.2. We’re delighted that the most prestigious courses all over the world are choosing our rentals, safe in the knowledge that when quality is required, Big Max will deliver.”

The Fleet 333 is the flagship model in Big Max’s rental fleet range. An ergonomic handle with large storage compartment, 2 Quick Fix and 2 Quick Lok bases for accessories, and an ultra-smooth three-wheel ride show off the trolley’s quality. Optional accessories, such as basket with bottle holder, sand bottle holder and advertising sign space complete the offer, making the Fleet 333C an attractive option for any venue.

In addition to its Major venues, Big Max rentals also feature across all the courses at St Andrews’ Links Trust in Scotland, Ryder Cup venue Gleneagles, Eisenhower Golf Club in Colorado Springs, and other notable courses such as Sunningdale and Kingsbarns.