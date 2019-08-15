Belfry Joins ‘Room To Reward’ Initiative

Room to Reward has announced the addition of The Belfry Hotel and Resort to the charity’s collection of hotel partners.

The award-winning venue and host of the 2002 Ryder Cup is the latest property to join the initiative, created to give ‘thank you’ breaks to inspiring charity volunteers by utilising unsold hotel rooms.

“Room to Reward is an extremely worthy cause and we are very proud to be part of it,” said James Stewart, The Belfry’s Resort Director. “It’s a simple way to put what would otherwise be a wasted asset to fantastic use and recognise the importance of those who give up their time to help make a difference. We look forward to welcoming some Hidden Heroes through our doors as soon as possible.”

Founded in 2015, Room to Reward partners with hotels across the UK, as well as a handful of properties across Europe, who donate their anticipated unsold rooms to the scheme. Charities and community groups are then invited to nominate their outstanding volunteers for a well-earned one- or two-night break.

Over 450 hotels have pledged their support to the initiative, while more than 750 Hidden Heroes from over 400 charities have benefitted from a Room to Reward break.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome The Belfry as a hotel partner,” said Adam Terpening, the charity’s director. “Room to Reward is totally dependent on the amazing support of our hotel partners and we are extremely grateful to James and his team for their generosity. To have such a prestigious property on board is wonderful for us and – more importantly – the Hidden Heroes we are privileged to give some time back to.”

The Belfry Hotel and Resort joins The Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa, Meldrum House Country Hotel, and a number of other famous golf venues in the scheme. In addition, Exeter and Frilford Golf Clubs have donated tee times to Hidden Heroes on Room to Reward breaks in the area.

To find out more, visit www.roomtoreward.org.