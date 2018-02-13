American Golf Tees Off In Dagenham

American Golf is bringing the biggest brands in golf to the heart of Dagenham with the opening of its latest store. The nationwide golf retailer has invested over £130,000 into the store based in Whalebone Lane, Dagenham, equipping it with a state of the art fitting bay in the on-site driving range and complementing the investment with four new appointments to the staff team. This is one of a series of investments

American Golf has made across the South East in recent times and with the addition of a four strong staff team, Europe’s largest golf retailer is bringing multiple benefits to the local community.

Upon the opening of the new facility, store manager Paul King commented, “This will be a great venue for us at the heart of a fantastic golfing community. The team we’ve put together is full of enthusiasm and expertise and with the massive investment American Golf has made, the facilities really are second to none. With free club fitting using the latest technology, the chance to try out any club in our huge range and expert advice on site, the future for golfers of all abilities in the region is very bright.”

American Golf has chosen to invest in the Dagenham facility as it is perfectly suited for golfers who wish to improve their game. In addition to a state of the art fitting bay with a Trackman launch monitoring system, the venue has a 37 bay floodlit driving range and expert advice on site.

“American Golf is on a mission to bring the best facilities to existing golfers and provide expert guidance to anyone wanting to start or get back into the game,” comments Nina Bebbington, Commercial Marketing Manager at American Golf. “A venue like Dagenham gives us a chance to be at the heart of a golfing community so we’re delighted to make the investment into the venue and the people of the local area.”

The new store, located at Whalebone Ln, Dagenham, RM6 6SB is now open for business. As well as bringing the best equipment in golf to the area there will be a wider product range available through American Golf’s iPad ordering system.

For more details visit http://storeblog.americangolf.co.uk/Dagenham