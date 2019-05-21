American Golf launches ‘beat the fitter’ straight-hitting contest

American Golf and TaylorMade are teaming up to give their straightest hitters the chance to win a series of great prizes, including a holiday to the Heritage Resort in Mauritius.

From May 21 to June 24, American Golf customers will be challenged to beat an American Golf custom fitter in a test of straight hitting using a TaylorMade 7-iron. Customers will get six shots on the in-store launch monitor using any TaylorMade 7-iron stocked in-store, while the American Golf fitter will get three shots. The straightest ball over 100 yards wins, with every successful entrant winning an on-the-spot prize of a TaylorMade TP5 or TP5X two-ball sleeve while stocks last. Everyone who beats the fitter, then gets entered into a grand prize draw with ten sets of TaylorMade irons and a golfing holiday to Mauritius with Heritage Resorts up for grabs.

Conrad Edkins, Director of Marketing at American Golf, is delighted to be offering such an exciting prize for the UK’s golfers. “We’re about to make a lot of golfers very happy indeed! There’s over 15,000 TaylorMade TP5 balls, ten sets of TaylorMade irons, and an incredible trip to Heritage Resorts in Mauritius up for grabs. American Golf customers jump at the chance to test out the latest product from the biggest names in golf; so to work with TaylorMade and Heritage to offer a chance to hit brand new TaylorMade clubs, plus win these incredible prizes, we know our customers are going to be delighted.”