Abacus announces new appointments in the UK

Swedish apparel brand Abacus Sportswear has announced several key new appointments to its staff in the UK.

Marc Anderman has been named as the new UK Commercial Manager, and he is joined by Simon Wheatley and Alex Wheatley as the distribution agents for the South of England.

Anderman has worked for over ten years with the Solheim Cup, and more recently has been working as a consultant in the golf industry, assisting brands, players and events. He has a long relationship with Abacus, having appointed the company as the official supplier to the European Solheim Cup team back in 2007.

Simon Wheatley has over 30 years’ experience in the golf industry and he will be working with his son Alex to grow the Abacus brand in this region. “We are excited by taking on the Abacus range, which is solely dedicated to golfers,” commented Simon. “It has an extensive mens, ladies and junior range, and the brand prides itself on its playability, functionality and excellent design.”

Sven-Olof Karlsson, CEO of Abacus Sportswear, added: “We are thrilled to have Marc, Simon and Alex join us at abacus, this is a real boast to have industry experts as part of the team in building the brand in the UK.”

Abacus will once again be dressing the European Solheim Cup for the matches which are being held in Gleneagles in September.

The three new UK staff join David Wilson, who looks after sales in Scotland and the North of England for Abacus.

Pictured above: Simon Wheatley, Alex Wheatley, David Wilson, Sven-Olof Karlsson & Marc Anderman (left to right)