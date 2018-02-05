COBRA PUMA GOLF Inks Extended Partnership with Rickie Fowler

COBRA PUMA GOLF, a leader in performance golf equipment, apparel, accessories and footwear, has announced that PGA Tour athlete and key brand ambassador, Rickie Fowler, has agreed to a contract extension with the company.

Fowler, whose 2017 season included a win at the Honda Classic, 10 top 10 finishes and a more recent, record-breaking win at the 2017 Hero World Challenge, will continue to play COBRA Golf equipment and wear PUMA Golf apparel, accessories and footwear, as he has done since turning professional in 2009.

Fowler’s distinctive style, determination to succeed, performance on course and unbridled energy, makes him a perfect ambassador for the brands.

“Since turning professional, Rickie has been an exemplary ambassador for not only the COBRA and PUMA brands, but also for the game of golf, as a whole,” said Bob Philion, President of PUMA North America & COBRA PUMA GOLF. “He’s a tremendous role model for the next generation of golfers and his fun-loving spirit combined with a determined attitude has helped to extend the appeal of golf to new audiences. His drive and performance on the course and his engaging and genuine personality off the course has made him an absolute star in the sports world and we are extremely proud to have him as part of the COBRA PUMA GOLF family for many years to come.”

As part of the updated partnership, Fowler will play a key role in the brand’s initiatives around Golf’s First Smart Set, featuring COBRA CONNECT Powered by Arccos, which is now embedded in the grips of the KING F8 family of clubs available to consumers.

“I’m proud to be part of an exciting and creative company that is focused on true innovation and willing to push the boundaries of golf style and equipment,” said Fowler. “COBRA PUMA GOLF and I have shared incredible success over the years and I’m looking forward to many more successful years together.”

