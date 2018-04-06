Oxford Golf Club Appoints Fortitude Communications

Fortitude Communications has been appointed by the Oxford Golf Club to lead its strategic communications.

The Oxford based agency is tasked with raising the profile and awareness of county’s oldest golf club. It has also been commissioned to advise Oxford Golf Club on a re-branding exercise and provide business development support.

Stephen Nicholson, general manager at Oxford Golf Club, said: “We are a year into a three-year business plan to develop the club and PR forms a vital component of our strategy. Fortitude fitted the brief for us, they understand our business and their strategic input, partnership lead approach and contacts are invaluable.”

Fortitude Communications was founded in 2017 by former Daily Mirror journalist and Oxford United Managing Director Greig Box Turnbull.

He said: “Oxford Golf Club is a prestigious venue, with a rich history and has fantastic growth plans, which we look forward to supporting via a detailed communications strategy.”

Fortitude has clients across transport, sport, construction, property and events.

Fortitude Communications http://www.fortitudecommunications.com

Oxford Golf Club https://www.oxfordgolfclub.net/