BIG MAX Wins Hat-Trick of Golf Digest Editor’s Choice Awards

BIG MAX, Europe’s No.1 push cart brand is celebrating a three wins from three in the Golf Digest Editor’s Choice Award in ‘Best Club Transport,’ with the new BLADE IP push cart taking the 2018 title.

Following the success of the AUTOFOLD FF in 2016 and BLADE Quattro in 2017, the BLADE IP had a lot to live up to. But with an advancement in BIG MAX Fold Flat technology and the addition of innovative new features, the BLADE IP impressed the Golf Digest editors and delivered the recognition that had been earned by its game changing predecessors.

Upon learning of the award, Thomas Reiter, owner of BIG MAX commented, “From our previous success with the AUTOFOLD FF and BLADE Quattro we know that U.S. golfers and the U.S. media love our Fold Flat technology. So when we designed the BLADE IP with an improved mechanism and the flattest fold yet, we were very excited to show it to the world. We knew that the team had developed something very special, so to have Golf Digest recognise the developments is incredibly satisfying for me and a real reward for the hard work that the whole team has put in.”

The success of all three of BIG MAX’s award-winning carts is based around the folded size. And with the BLADE IP coming in at a just 88 x 62 cm and an incredible depth of 12.5 cm it is the Flattest of the BIG MAX carts and hands down, the most easily stored and transported push cart on the market.

The BLADE IP is as practical on the fairways as it is for transport and storage. Multiple features such as double foot brake, integrated drink holder and storage compartment in the handle, along with ball, tee and double scorecard holder, keep all a golfers’ necessities close to hand. Multiple Quick Lok and Quick Fix bases finish the package, ready to take any BIG MAX accessory such as umbrella holder, GPS holder, or sand bottle holder.

The BLADE IP is the latest in line of Game Changing Carts from BIG MAX and following this endorsement from Golf Digest is set to get more golfers walking the course all over the world than ever before.

Available in Black, Black/Lime, White, White/Lime, Phantom/Red, the BLADE IP retails at £299.99 and is in stores from April 2018. For more information please visit www.bigmaxgolf.com