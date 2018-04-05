Royal Mid-Surrey Welcomes Alice To Its Pro Team

Alice Hiluta has become the latest member of the award-winning Pro shop team at Royal-Mid Surrey Golf Club in south-west London to boost the Club’s teaching Academy for beginners and provide lessons for members.

As the new Assistant PGA Golf Professional, Alice has joined a group of eight fully-qualified PGA Professionals catering to the needs of the growing membership at the Richmond-based club, including 313 golfers in the thriving ladies’ section.

“We’re delighted to welcome Alice to our team of teaching professionals and proud to be one of the few clubs in the UK to have a full-time female professional,” said Head Professional Matthew Paget. “Royal Mid-Surrey has the largest ladies’ section in England and we believe the addition of Alice will help maintain the high standards of play here,” he added.

Coming from a family of talented golfers, Alice joined Chelmsford Golf Club at the age of 10 and quickly became the club’s Junior Captain. She went on to represent Essex on both the county junior and ladies’ teams.

She then travelled to California to get a degree in social behavioural science and broaden her golfing education. During her time at Mt. San Jacinto College, she was awarded All-Conference two years running.

“After spending some time studying in the States and working in the City, I couldn’t ignore my desire to coach any longer and decided to pursue a career in golf,” said Alice. “I couldn’t ignore the calling anymore and so turned pro and haven’t looked back. Now at this special golf club with such an active playing membership, I want to encourage members to play and enjoy the game more, especially juniors,” she added.

Royal Mid-Surrey is also one of the few clubs to honour a former member by naming an 18-hole course after them – in this case member Pam Barton, who became British and US Amateur Champion before her death during WWII.

Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club www.rmsgc.co.uk