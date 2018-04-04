Over 1,000 People travel to Augusta National with Your Golf Travel

As Masters Week dawns once more, this celebration of golf that raises the curtain on the season’s Majors during the second week of April every year is one travel ticket that every golf fan yearns to have. Many assume that it’s nigh-on impossible to ever find yourself walking along Magnolia Lane to soak it all in… but with Your Golf Travel, it’s not.

Last year Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose served up a finish to remember, and this year Your Golf Travel has taken over 1,000 people to Augusta National for The Masters to see who’s next in line for the fabled Green Jacket, a figure that has grown steadily over the years as the company’s reputation for putting together the very best Masters packages and experiences has grown.

Your Golf Travel’s 2018 Masters packages, each of which could be tailored to suit individual requirements, offered customers five different base destinations at a variety of starting prices, with the closest just minutes away, and the most distant, an hour and 45 minutes away in Athens, Georgia, where two-time champion Bubba Watson honed his game at the University of Georgia.

Each destination offered a variety of packages from three-night stays taking in two practice days, right up to seven-night stays taking in all four days of tournament play.

Ross Marshall, co-founder and CEO, said: “The Masters truly marks the start of the golf season and every golf enthusiast and amateur player dreams of experiencing Augusta National at least once in their lifetime. Having lost my dad recently in unforeseen circumstances, I was lucky enough to walk the fairways of Augusta together with him on a number of occasions. I am always delighted that we can facilitate memorable and unique experiences for our customers that friends and family will remember for their lifetimes.

“We believe that the versatility of our 2018 packages at a wide range of price points have a broad appeal and are delighted that we have been able to help make the Augusta dreams of so many golf fans come true.”

One reason for this success is the level of detail that goes into making every tournament guest’s trip the experience of a lifetime, whether the YGT Hospitality Marquee, where free food and drink is available from its on-site team just ten minutes from the course, on-site activation with partners Adidas, or the dedicated on-site concierge service that will assist with everything from dinner reservations to golf bookings for those eager to also play a little while in Georgia and South Carolina.

Full details of Your Golf Travel’s Masters Packages for 2019 can be found at www.yourgolftravel.com/us-masters with prices starting from £1,675 per person.