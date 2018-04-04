Global Turf Equipment Announces Hiring of Jomar Figueroa as Operations Manager

Global Turf Equipment (GTE) – the world’s largest independent seller and exporter of pre-owned golf course equipment – has hired Jomar Figueroa as operations manager.

Figueroa brings over 18 years of management experience from his time at Acha Building Supply, Inc. In his previous role as operations manager, Figueroa supervised all company operations, along with 50 employees working in three warehouses.

By implementing new procedures for inventory control and establishing new standard inventory transactional procedures, Figueroa created a work environment that optimized efficiencies. Jomar has relocated to Springhill, Fla. with his wife and two children.

“Jomar is the perfect addition to our growing team considering his proven track record in operations and excellent organizational skills, and we are excited to have him join our team.” says Jim Sartain, Chief Executive Officer of GTE.

“It is with regrets that we announce Josh Berman is leaving Global Turf after 12 years to expand his career in the golf cart business with Jeffrey Allen, Inc. We want to thank Josh for his many years of dedication, contribution and growth of Global Turf and wish him continued success in his new career.”

Based outside Tampa, GTE showcases 400-600 ‘like new’ machines across several warehouses totaling more than 35,000 sq. ft. Offering savings of up to 50% on products from brand leaders like Toro, John Deere, Jacobsen and Club Car, its inventory includes fairway green and rough mowers; top dressers and spreaders; trim mowers; turf aerators, sprayers, vacuums and blowers; utility vehicles and more.

Servicing golf facilities in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, GTE is proud to carry high quality, low hour, off-lease equipment. All machines purchased from GTE have received a thorough inspection of the engine, drive train, electrical system, hydraulic system and cutting units. They also come with a minimum of 50% of reel and tire life remaining, as well as new oil and oil filters, fuel and fuel filters, spark plugs, hydraulic fluid and hydraulic filters, rotary blades, bedknives, and more.

