Clubface-golf.com Partners with 59club

The specialised golf social network; Clubface-golf.com have partnered with industry-leading customer service benchmarking and training provider; 59club to further advance channels of communication between the golfer and club.

The force behind a partnership between two organisations each famed for ‘giving customers a voice’, who value communication, transparency, engagement and knowledge will undoubtedly lead to enhanced levels of customer satisfaction across the industry.

59club’s business relies on customer feedback gathered by its mystery shopper audits, customer satisfaction surveys, golftell member communication apps and their trusted review site golftell.net, which publishes visiting golfers course reviews.

The industry leading benchmarking tools are imbedded into hundreds of golf & leisure clubs across the UK, Europe & the Middle East. Those on the inside will confirm that the strategy 59club has engineered delivers the perspective, the direction, the motivation and the skill set for clubs to achieve sales & service excellence.

Clubface-golf is a standalone social network which attracts golfers to connect with the club, one another and engages the golfer to expand their current golfing community. Managers can utilise the social network to communicate with its members and playing guests, with push notifications to promote items such as open competitions or retail offers, with the facility to share these across all other social media.

The social network, also enlightens clubs to potential Corporate, Society and Charity Days enabling them to bid for this business.

Paul McEldon, Club-Face CEO commented; “it’s a great opportunity to join forces with 59club, we pride our place within the industry as the social network that gives golf a voice, our mentality is focused on an ethos where ‘engaged members are retained members’, and I can’t think of a better way to demonstrate this than broadening our reach with 59club on board”.

Simon Wordsworth, 59club CEO, added; “we are delighted to partner with Clubface-golf and align our principles of customer engagement across social networks. The fluidity between the pairing, will further build on the lines of communication between the golfing community and its owners, it’s something that we are all very passionate about and our respective client clubs and the industry will benefit wholly from”.

For all clubs interested in 59clubs customer service benchmarking and management tools please contact Mark Reed on 07958 584 607 or mark@59club.com, likewise clubs can register free on www.clubface-golf.com or contact Paul McEldon on paul@clubface-golf.com for more information about the social network.